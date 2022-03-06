Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,094 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $266.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.80 and a one year high of $269.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.69 and its 200 day moving average is $223.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

