Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,942 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Parsons were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of PSN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,196 shares of company stock worth $1,841,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

