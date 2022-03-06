Brookstone Capital Management Sells 613 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,448,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.