BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BRP. Raymond James dropped their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

