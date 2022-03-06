Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.21) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

About Bureau Veritas (Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.