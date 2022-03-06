Bytecoin Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $67,634.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00418679 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

