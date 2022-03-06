BZEdge Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $719,216.05 and $57.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

