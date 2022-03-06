Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.21.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

