California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 311,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

