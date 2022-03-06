California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,319,968 shares of company stock worth $84,917,222. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.58.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

