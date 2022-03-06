California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.67 Million Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 202.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 131,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERE opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.76. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

