California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $3,617,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC opened at $69.58 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 48.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

