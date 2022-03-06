California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 797 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

BRKL stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.