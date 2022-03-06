Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 266,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.