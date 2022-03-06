Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $549.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.11.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.