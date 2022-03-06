Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.89.

TSE TD opened at C$98.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$78.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

