Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.30.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$75.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$76.73.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

