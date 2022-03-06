Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$324.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.41.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

