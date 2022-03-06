Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.84

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 203994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canoo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canoo by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 292,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canoo by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 455,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

