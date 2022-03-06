Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
