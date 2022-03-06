Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

