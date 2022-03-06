Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

