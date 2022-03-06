Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $55.25 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

