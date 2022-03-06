Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

