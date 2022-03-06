Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $4.58 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

