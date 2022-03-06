Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3,058.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 323,957 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 327,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.