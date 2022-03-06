Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

