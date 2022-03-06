Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 121.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.