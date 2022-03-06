Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Natural Resource Partners worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

