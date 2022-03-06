Capital One Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

CLR opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

