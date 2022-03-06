Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 8%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.22. Approximately 46,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,291,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $5,955,451 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Capri by 2.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

