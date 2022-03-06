Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will announce $30.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.69 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $32.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $126.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $131.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $136.56 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. 42,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,093. The company has a market cap of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

