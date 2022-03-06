Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD opened at $313.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.96.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

