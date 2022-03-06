Captrust Financial Advisors Has $402,000 Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $20.20 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.467 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.