Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

