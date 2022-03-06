Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,389 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.59 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.