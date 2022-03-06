Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,365 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RPM International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

RPM stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

