Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 178,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

