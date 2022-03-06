CareMax (CMAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.02 on Friday. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.
CMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.
About CareMax (Get Rating)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.