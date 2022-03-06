CareMax (CMAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.02 on Friday. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

