Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 779.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.82. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

