Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after buying an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.39 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

