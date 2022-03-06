Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $108,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

