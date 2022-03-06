Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

CASA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 203,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

