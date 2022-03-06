CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CBFV stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

