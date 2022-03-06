Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

