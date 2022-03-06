Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cebu Air (CEBUF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.