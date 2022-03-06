Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Earnings Results

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Cellectis (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.