Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Earnings Results

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 486.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 95,621 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

