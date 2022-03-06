Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Cellectis has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.02.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 104.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cellectis by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

