Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 717 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,678,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

