Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $60.29.

