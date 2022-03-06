Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $899,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.